DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A retired Illinois State Police trooper appeared in court today admitting guilt for his role in crash leading to the death of Kelly Wilson.
Denning plead guilty, as part of a partial plea agreement, to a reckless conduct in court Thursday. As part of his guilty plea, the reckless homicide charge is dropped.
The charge of reckless conduct is a class A misdemeanor. Denning could be sentenced to 364 days in jail and fined up $2,500. He will be sentenced on March 23rd. WAND News was in the courtroom, click here to watch the hearing.
Denning admitted in court that he was speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour and that he didn't have his lights constantly going. He admitted that his excessive speed and lights not continually flashing is what lead to the result of the crash killing Kelly Wilson.
Trooper Jeffrey Denning hit Wilson's car in May 2016 as she turned onto Oakland Avenue from West Harrison Street in Decatur. The woman died from injuries sustained in the crash. Denning was responding to the shooting of an officer in Mahomet at the time of the crash.
In the summer of 2016, the Macon County Coroner's Jury ruled the crash was accidental.
According to court documents, Denning was driving at more than 100 miles per hour at the time and didn't "utilize his siren in a constant mode." They said he was at least 35 miles per hour over the speed limit and the speed was "greater than reasonable and proper with regard to the safety of persons on the roadway."
