Mattoon, ILL. (WAND)- Former Mattoon Fire Department Chief Oren Lockhart passed away on February 28, 2021.
Officials said, Oren Lockhart started serving Mattoon in 1973.
Lockhart moved up in ranks of driver, captain, chief, and director of fire safety before retiring in 2002.
He helped developed the original Coles County Dive Team.
On the Mattoon Firefighters #691 Facebook they said, Lockhart's legacy has been carried on and will continue to do so.
