DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A former pastor who sexually assaulted a child will spend decades in prison.
In court Thursday, 59-year-old Jose Aboytes was sentenced to 40 years in prison for predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim younger than 13. When he pleaded guilty, four other charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two counts of criminal sexual assault were all dropped.
Aboytes received credit for time already served from March 12 to May 3 in 2017 and April 24 to July 9 in 2019. He must serve 85 percent of the total sentence and is required to serve three years of mandatory supervised release at the end of the prison term.
Aboytes worked at Palabra Miel Hispanic Church and the victim of the sexual assault was part of that congregation.