DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An ex-pastor from Decatur has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child.
Jose Aboytes, 59, worked at Palabra Miel Hispanic Church in Decatur. Court records show he entered a guilty plea Wednesday to a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim younger than 13. He faced four other aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges and two for criminal sexual assault, all of which were dropped in exchange for the plea.
The child Aboytes sexually abused was part of his congregation. The predatory criminal sexual assault charge he entered his plea for is a Class X felony.
A judge set Aboytes’ sentencing hearing for July 11 in Macon County. He faces between 6 and 60 years behind bars and has to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.