(WAND)- The Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump on charges of incitement of insurrection largely along party lines.
This was the fourth impeachment trial in the history of the United States and the second trial for Trump. No president has ever been convicted.
Seven Republicans voted to convict him for allegedly inciting the January 6 deadly capitol riot.
The final vote was 57 to 43, short of the 67 votes needed for conviction.
The senate cannot bar former President Trump from holding future federal offices.
The seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump are: Richard Burr of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.
In a statement sent by Donald Trump, he thanks his team of lawyers and other members.
Trump also thanked all the United States Senators and Members of Congress.
The former President said he has much to announce in the coming months.
