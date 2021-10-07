CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A local foundation has paid off the mortgage for the family of fallen Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim.
The gift is from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which supports fallen first responders and veterans.
“I was actually pulling weeds in the front of the house, and got a phone call- and I thought, 'this is weird, it's from New York,'" Amber Oberheim told WAND News.
Amber is the widow of Chris Oberheim, a 13-year veteran of the Champaign Police Department who died on May 19, 2021. Since his passing, Amber has been the sole provider for her four daughters. Some of Officer Oberheim’s fellow brothers in blue nominated his widow to Tunnel to Towers in the months following his tragic death.
"My heart skipped a beat, or two or ten - I don't know,” Amber explained, as she received the call from the foundation informing her their family’s mortgage would be completely paid off.
"It's a huge relief, in terms of just our financial management and how we make the budget work, now that Chris isn't a part of that,” Amber added.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on Sept. 11, 2001. For 20 years, the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes.
Amber told WAND News she hopes to one day pay it forward with a nonprofit she started in her late husband’s honor.
"I can only hope that over the course of the years to come that we can find that level of generosity to be able to pay it back to all of our law enforcement officers as well,” she said.
On Thursday, the foundation also announced it was paying off mortgages for 49 other families.
“This year, Americans came together to remember the incredible loss of life that occurred 20 years ago when evil struck at the heart of our great nation. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation promised to NEVER FORGET what happened on that day and so many people across the country have joined us on our mission of doing good by giving back to our heroes, both living and fallen. Thanks to the generosity of this great nation, the Oberheim family and 49 additional families will never have to worry about making another mortgage payment, and will always have a place to call home.” Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank Siller said in a press release.
To learn more about these heroes and see a full list of the families receiving mortgage payoffs, go to T2T.org.
