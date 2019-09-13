DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Bad luck this Friday might not be a coincidence, as it is Friday the 13th, considered by many to be the unluckiest day of the year.
WAND-TV went out into the community to see how central Illinois residents are handling the supposedly unlucky day.
Millikin University student Ben Jacobs admits he's more cautious than usual on Friday the 13th.
“I am a bit superstitious," Jacobs said. "I do play baseball, I do have a lot of routines. Since it is Friday the 13th, I do walk around a little bit more carefully, make sure not to spill the salt. I do have a black cat though. I will probably avoid my cat all day."
Cecilia Antonelle is also a Millikin student, and additionally said she's a witch. Unlike Jacobs, Antonelle looks forward to Friday the 13th.
“I’ve been waiting for Friday the 13th for a couple weeks now," Antonelle said. "I’m very excited about it. I’m a witch, so I feel that there’s a lot of energy on Friday the 13th, and even just walking around, everybody’s energy is just a lot more heightened today."
Dane Lisser, Millikin's director of media relations, thinks Friday the 13th is overhyped.
“In the morning, when you hear that it’s Friday the 13th across different news coverage, it kind of grabs your attention for a second," Lisser said. "But I think it’s just a regular day.”
Another Millikin student, Kyle Clendenen, seemed confused when asked about Friday the 13th.
“I didn’t even know what it was about," Clendenen said.
“So you’ve never heard of Friday the 13th being an unlucky day?" the station asked.
“Nope," he responded.
Among the businesses celebrating Friday the 13th is Oakwood Tattoo in Decatur, offering discounts and special designs for the day.
“It’s a long-standing tradition in tattooing to do something special on Friday the 13th," said tattooer Tyler Brown. "Be it a tattoo design that’s a little bit spooky, or something that’s got the number 13 in it. Just kind of a special fun little day.”
Pixie Fennessey, a psychology professor at Richland Community College, tells WAND that she believes much of the supposed bad luck on Friday the 13th is the result of self-fulfilling prophecies.
“There are some studies that show there are a few more accidents on Friday the 13th," she said. "I think if people expect bad things to happen, they may engage in some behaviors that actually bring those bad things on.”
On top of it being Friday the 13th, there's also a full moon on Friday night. It's rare for both of those to occur on the same day, as it won't happen again until 2049.