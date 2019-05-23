MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The former Rhoadside Custard in Mattoon is opening back up Sunday as the Frigid Queen.
Mattoon's Burger King family, Ernie and Jodi Drummond, will open the cone building located over by Lytle Parke.
The previous owners, the Rhoads family, closed Rhoadside Custard at the beginning of 2015.
It was originally called the Twistee Treat.
WAND News spoke with Ernie Drummond.
He said he is leasing the cone-shaped building for one year and will see how business does.
There will be a limited menu compared to the Burger King location. Menu items will include ice cream, hot dogs, nachos and cheese, and possibly cold sandwiches among other things.
The Frigid Queen will open Sunday at 2 p.m.