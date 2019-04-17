ILLINOIS (WAND) – Some tuna sold to Illinois businesses has been recalled because of possible salmonella.
The recall involves frozen packages of tuna from Jensen Tuna of Louisiana. One-pound clear plastic bags were sold in white wax 20-pound boxes, and the boxes were distributed wholesale with 20 bags per case.
Businesses in Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota, New York and Washington sold the tuna. Wholesalers in those states distributed the tuna to restaurants and retail stores. Affected lot numbers are z266, z271 and z272.
Jensen Tuna is voluntarily recalling the tuna after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigation found 13 confirmed salmonella illnesses. Salmonella can cause serious and possibly fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, or in those with weakened immune systems. An infected person starts to show symptoms 12 to 72 hours after they are infected, per the FDA.
Restaurants and retailers are asked to check with suppliers and not sell or serve frozen ground tuna involved in the recall. They should wash and sanitize places where recalled tuna is stored. Customers concerned about possibly consuming recalled tuna should ask restaurants or retailers if they are getting recalled tuna.
The FDA says not other tuna products are part of the recall.