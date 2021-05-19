ST. LOUIS (WAND) - The St. Louis Cardinals are planning to open Busch Stadium to full capacity beginning June 14.
The team announced tickets for June 14 to Oct. 3 will go on sale starting Thursday, May 27 at noon. The first capacity crowd game will be against the Miami Marlins on June 14.
The Cardinals said season ticket holders can access their normal seats for the rest of the season beginning on that date.
“We are thrilled to soon be fully opening Busch Stadium to our great fans,” said Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III. “We have missed the energy and excitement of a full Busch Stadium, and look forward to welcoming everyone back downtown where they can enjoy the many amenities at Ballpark Village while also cheering on our first place Cardinals.”
The Cardinals most recently began using seating pods spaced at a minimum of three feet apart in all directions, beginning with a Tuesday night game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. That seating plan will be active for the May 21-23 series against the Chicago Cubs, the June 3-6 series against Cincinnati and the June 8-9 series against Cleveland.
Fully vaccinated fans are no longer required to wear masks at Busch Stadium. Fans who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to have masks on at all times in the stadium, including in the seating bowl, unless they are actively eating or drinking.
The following protocols will remain active in the stadium:
- Mobile-only ticketing: All game tickets will be delivered via the MLB Ballpark app, ensuring a touchless entry into the ballpark.
- Cashless transactions: Concession stands, kiosks and other retail transactions made in the stadium are cashless and only offer credit and debit payment options. Debit cards are available for purchase using cash with no service fees at a limited number of locations inside the stadium.
- Bags not permitted: To reduce contamination and ensure touchless entry, bags are not permitted to be brought in to Busch Stadium, except for medical bags, diaper bags with a child or clutches/wristlets not exceeding 6" x 8". All exceptions must enter via the designated Inspection Lane at each gate.
Click here for more information.
