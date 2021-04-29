SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to a gas leak Thursday afternoon in Springfield.
Crews confirmed they went to the area of Robinhood Lane and Wabash Avenue to respond. Roads are in the area are closed as authorities respond.
Details are limited at this time. WAND News will add information as it learns more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.