HOLLISTER, Mo. (WAND) — One of the iconic "General Lee" Dodge Chargers was involved in a single-car crash outside of Branson, Missouri over the weekend.
The Western Taney County Fire Protection District said the incident occurred on Historic Highway 165 and that both occupants were evaluated and transported to the hospital.
According to the District, there were 309 “General Lee’s” built for the TV show and another 26 made for the 2005 remake.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.