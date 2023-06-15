ATLANTA, Ill. (WAND) — A museum set to officially open to the public in July will tell the history of the iconic giants that once stood at various locations along Route 66.
The Atlanta Betterment Fund organization has provided a home for the American Giants Museum in the city of Atlanta. It's a new, one-of-a-kind experience that is located at the corner of Arch and Vine Streets.
The American Giants Museum tells the history of the "Muffler Man/Bunyan Giant" statues that stood tall during the 1960s as advertising gimmicks across the USA. Today, they are some of the most popular attractions for tourists traveling on Historic Route 66.
"We have collected many parts, pieces, and entire giants that will be on display here for people to come, look and learn about the story of the American Giants," said Bill Thomas, Treasure for Atlanta Betterment Fund.
The Atlanta Betterment Fund has worked with Joel Baker, the nation's leading authority of – and advocate for – the identification, preservation, and restoration of the giant fiberglass statues produced in the 1960s by the International Fiberglass Company, once located in Venice, California.
"The whole point behind them was to be a roadside attractions that various businesses could use to set up next to their shops," Thomas said.
The American Giants Museum building was constructed in the first week of October 2022. It resembles a vintage Texaco service station since a "Texaco Big Friend" giant will be one of the featured exterior exhibits. The museum will also share the long history of the American Giants and feature different artifacts.
"We think the American Giants Museum is going to be a game changer and it can easily double or more the number of people come to this community."
The museum is designed to grow over time. Thomas said more giants will be added to the outdoor display leading up to the Route 66 centennial.
"It will make us the single largest concentration of American Giants anywhere along Route 66 from Chicago to L.A."
The museum is open on a "needed basis", Thomas explained. The goal is to open it to the public 5 days a week in July. Museum organizers are working on finalizing volunteers before they put out the exact times the museum is open.
To learn more, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.