(WAND) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Gilead Sciences' remdesivir, an antiviral drug, as a treatment for COVID-19.
Remdesivir was one of the drugs used to treat President Donald Trump after he was diagnosed with the virus. Since the FDA granted an emergency use authorization for it in May, it has helped shorten recovery times for some hospitalized patients.
With formal approval, remdesivir can now be sure for more COVID-19 patients who require hospitalization. It is the first and only approved COVID-19 treatment in the United States, per CNBC.
The drug is administered through an IV in an hospital setting. The majority of patients get a five-day treatment course using six vials. Gilead said the drug can't be given to patients in pill form because the chemical makeup would affect the liver, but did say they are working on an inhaled version that can be given through a nebulizer - a device that changes liquid medicines into mist.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading expert on infectious diseases in the United States, said earlier in 2020 remdesivir would set "a new standard of care" for virus patients.
COVID-19 has infected over 41.3 million people across the globe and killed over 1 million, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.