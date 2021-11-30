DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Giving Tuesday is a nationwide push that began in 2012 encouraging people to get involved in local non-profits or support their mission financially after the Thanksgiving Holiday.
If you're in Decatur and want to participate in Giving Tuesday, you can visit the First United Methodist Church from 11 to 1 PM. That's on 204 W North St. in Decatur.
You'll see over two dozen non-profits and organizations sharing their mission and ways to get involved either financially or by becoming a volunteer.
If you'd rather give online to local organizations, click HERE.
