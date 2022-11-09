DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Good Samaritan Inn is gearing up for their annual Empty Bowl Fundraiser.
The fundraiser will be held Thursday, November 10 at the Good Samaritan Inn from 4:30- 7:00 p.m.
This year’s Empty Bowl meal will feature a Smoked Beef Brisket Chili, Fire Roasted Veggie Chili and Artisan Mac ‘n Cheese.
Each meal costs $10 and includes 1 entrée, cornbread, and a dessert.
In addition to the meal, participants will be able to purchase special handmade artisan bowls created by local artists and the Millikin Art Department for an additional $10.
Other special items by featured artists will be priced at $20.
The event will also feature live music from long-time volunteer and talented artist Tracy D Osborne as well as live screen-printing of the limited-edition 40th Anniversary and 2022 Empty Bowl shirts by Uptopbromedia’s Grant Webber.
All meals are also available and packaged to-go in microwave-safe containers.
For more details visit the Good Samaritan Inn website.
