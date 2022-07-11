DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Good Samaritan Inn has served the Decatur community for 4 decades.
In 1982, four Decatur churches came together to serve 11 people in the basement of the Salvation Army. Today, the organization serves more than 200 people.
"I don't think when we started back in 82' that we ever dreamed of that it would be something like this,' said Jerry Palz, one of the founding board members.
The Good Samaritan Inn has moved to 4 different locations throughout its 40 years in the city. But in 2010, it made its home in a building on North Union Street.
"40 years is a really long time to do anything, but to serve the community in this way for 40 years and these locations is phenomenal," said Senator Doris Turner (D).
Throughout time, the organization has grown with the community. In 2015, the Mercy Gardens Program was established. It created an opportunity to grow fresh produce for the Good Samaritan Inn and other organizations in the community.
However, it hasn't been an easy journey. Board President David Brown said this year they passed a deficit budget. The organization has also seen a steady increase in people coming to get a hot meal.
"Our daily meals hit a high of 200 in June 2022, a number not seen since pre-covid," said Brown.
The organization anticipates more people utilizing the free meals. Executive Director Nicky Besser told WAND News COVID money and financial programs families were using have stopped, so they anticipate more people will come.
"A meal here is a meal they don't have to cook or dine out of their own pocket," she shared.
The burden of inflation has also worn on the organization. Besser said they are using their inventory wisely and planning ahead for meals. They are working to buy a little as possible and utilize the Mercy Garden as much as possible. She credited her staff for keeping the pantry organized and the chefs for being creative with the ingredients they have.
The Good Samaritan Inn relies on volunteers and the Decatur community for donations. It is open 365 days a year, serving a hot meal to anyone who needs it. To learn more about ways to donate or volunteer, click here.
