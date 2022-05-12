SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois House Democrats will spend late spring and summer touting capital projects they helped get funded in the FY 2023 state budget. Republicans were pretty much left empty-handed and are expressing frustration over how budget matters are handled.
“These backroom deals in secrecy drive fiscal chaos in this state and also breed corruption,” Minority Leader Jim Durkin told reporters on Thursday.
The biggest complaint is the Democrats use of federal COVID relief funds being spent on capital projects. Durkin said if Republicans became the majority, there would be more public input into those projects.
“If we have the majority, there will be public vetting of each and every one of those projects. That is my guarantee to you,” Durkin stated.
