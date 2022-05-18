Money 1 (GG)

(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced $20 million in investments for workforce training and wrap-around services to help equitable workforce recovery for those struggling to get meaningful employment. 

Through the Job Training and Economic Development Program (JTED) grants, 44 community organizations will serve more than 2,500 people. JTED is part of Illinois’ workforce recovery efforts funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). 

“I'm proud to support workforce recovery efforts in Illinois with an additional $20 million investment in workforce training for thousands of jobseekers across Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. "Investing in our people is how we drive forward an equitable economy and help businesses hit hardest by the pandemic. Thanks to the leadership of our 44 community partners around the state, this commitment will provide participants the skills needed to build a better Illinois for everyone.”

The funding will expand access to workforce training services for those in Illinois who are unemployed or underemployed, with a special emphasis on individuals living in low-income communities that have been hardest hit by the pandemic. 

“DCEO is committed to investing in equity focused workforce development programs that provide job seekers with the training and support and they need,” said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia. “Under Governor Pritzker's leadership, we are prioritizing investments in people of color, low-income individuals and other underserved and underrepresented communities to increase access to economic opportunity, grow the diversity of Illinois’ workforce and support hard-hit industries with their economic recovery.”

“I have long pushed for more resources towards job training so we can set people up for success, especially those coming from neighborhoods where there aren't as many opportunities,” said Senate Majority Leader Kimberly A. Lightford (D-Maywood). “This funding will assist populations in need across the entire state in addition to the West Side by developing more growth toward economic self-sufficiency.  I look forward to my continuous work with Governor Pritzker to improve equity and accessibility to the State's workforce system.” 

“Even as the representative of Illinois' flagship University, I know that college is not the only kind of education that the state should be funding,” said Rep. Carol Ammons (D-Urbana).“Training for our youth, especially returning citizens and those with disabilities is an essential part of what it means to support communities and grow our economy.”

“Nearly every day, I hear from employers that aren’t able to find candidates to fill the jobs they have open, preventing our economy and supply chain from doing everything it needs to do to move forward,” said State Rep. Dave Vella (D-Rockford).“This funding for workforce development will help people not only prepare for those open positions in the 21st Century economy, but also help them complete the training programs by providing help with emergency expenses that get in the way.”

“When we invest in our workforce, we are investing in our communities. We are investing in an educational experience for people that are trying something new so that their family can thrive,” said Senator Cristina Pacione-Zayas (D-Chicago). “The gaps we see in our workforce are solvable and this is a great step forward. I look forward to seeing more young people ready to join the skilled manufacturing workforce, and more Spanish-speaking staff at medical offices so families can get the care they need in the language they are most comfortable in.”

JTED funding will be deployed across the state to 44 workforce partners:

Grantee

City

Amount

A Safe Haven Foundation

Chicago

$600,000

African American Christian Foundation

Oak Park

$525,000

Bella Ease

Quincy

$425,000

Board of Trustees of Southern Illinois University

Carbondale

$275,000

Central States SER Jobs for Progress

Chicago

$575,000

Chicago Women in Trades

Chicago

$450,000

City Colleges of Chicago, Wilbur Wright College

Chicago

$300,000

Community Assistance Programs

Chicago

$300,000

Comprehensive Community Solutions Inc

Rockford

$300,000

Cunningham Children's Home of Urbana, Illinois

Urbana

$450,000

EDDR Foundation

Chicago

$400,000

Evanston Rebuilding Warehouse

Evanston

$575,000

Governors State University

University Park

$450,000

Greater West Town Community Development Project

Chicago

$600,000

Harold Washington College

Chicago

$475,000

HIRE360

Chicago

$400,000

Hope Center Foundation

Chicago

$500,000

Illinois Manufacturers' Association

Springfield

$500,000

Inspiration Corporation

Chicago

$550,000

Jane Addams Resource Corporation

Chicago

$200,000

Lester and Rosalie Anixter Center

Chicago

$500,000

Macon County (LWIA)

Decatur

$575,000

Management Training and Consulting Corp

Marion

$425,000

Manufacturing Renaissance

Chicago

$500,000

McHenry County College

Crystal Lake

$375,000

Metropolitan Family Services

Chicago

$625,000

Midwest Asian Health Association

Chicago

$500,000

National Able Network, Inc.

Chicago

$550,000

North Lawndale Employment Network

Chicago

$550,000

OAI, Inc.

Chicago

$600,000

Quad County Urban League

Aurora

$450,000

Revolution Workshop

Chicago

$600,000

Rincon Family Services

Chicago

$575,000

Rome's Joy Catering

Chicago

$425,000

South Suburban College

South Holland

$130,000

Southwestern Illinois College

Belleville

$400,000

Spero Family Services

Mt. Vernon

$600,000

St. Paul Church of God in Christ Community Development Ministries, Inc.

Chicago

$95,000

The Chicago Lighthouse for People Who are Blind or Visually Impaired

Chicago

$400,000

The City of Rockford

Rockford

$300,000

Township High School District 214

Arlington Heights

$450,000

Youth Job Center, Inc.

Evanston

$550,000

YWCA Metropolitan Chicago

Chicago

$400,000

YWCA Northwestern Illinois

Rockford

$575,000

