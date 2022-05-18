(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced $20 million in investments for workforce training and wrap-around services to help equitable workforce recovery for those struggling to get meaningful employment.
Through the Job Training and Economic Development Program (JTED) grants, 44 community organizations will serve more than 2,500 people. JTED is part of Illinois’ workforce recovery efforts funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“I'm proud to support workforce recovery efforts in Illinois with an additional $20 million investment in workforce training for thousands of jobseekers across Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. "Investing in our people is how we drive forward an equitable economy and help businesses hit hardest by the pandemic. Thanks to the leadership of our 44 community partners around the state, this commitment will provide participants the skills needed to build a better Illinois for everyone.”
The funding will expand access to workforce training services for those in Illinois who are unemployed or underemployed, with a special emphasis on individuals living in low-income communities that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.
“DCEO is committed to investing in equity focused workforce development programs that provide job seekers with the training and support and they need,” said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia. “Under Governor Pritzker's leadership, we are prioritizing investments in people of color, low-income individuals and other underserved and underrepresented communities to increase access to economic opportunity, grow the diversity of Illinois’ workforce and support hard-hit industries with their economic recovery.”
“I have long pushed for more resources towards job training so we can set people up for success, especially those coming from neighborhoods where there aren't as many opportunities,” said Senate Majority Leader Kimberly A. Lightford (D-Maywood). “This funding will assist populations in need across the entire state in addition to the West Side by developing more growth toward economic self-sufficiency. I look forward to my continuous work with Governor Pritzker to improve equity and accessibility to the State's workforce system.”
“Even as the representative of Illinois' flagship University, I know that college is not the only kind of education that the state should be funding,” said Rep. Carol Ammons (D-Urbana).“Training for our youth, especially returning citizens and those with disabilities is an essential part of what it means to support communities and grow our economy.”
“Nearly every day, I hear from employers that aren’t able to find candidates to fill the jobs they have open, preventing our economy and supply chain from doing everything it needs to do to move forward,” said State Rep. Dave Vella (D-Rockford).“This funding for workforce development will help people not only prepare for those open positions in the 21st Century economy, but also help them complete the training programs by providing help with emergency expenses that get in the way.”
“When we invest in our workforce, we are investing in our communities. We are investing in an educational experience for people that are trying something new so that their family can thrive,” said Senator Cristina Pacione-Zayas (D-Chicago). “The gaps we see in our workforce are solvable and this is a great step forward. I look forward to seeing more young people ready to join the skilled manufacturing workforce, and more Spanish-speaking staff at medical offices so families can get the care they need in the language they are most comfortable in.”
JTED funding will be deployed across the state to 44 workforce partners:
Grantee
City
Amount
A Safe Haven Foundation
Chicago
$600,000
African American Christian Foundation
Oak Park
$525,000
Bella Ease
Quincy
$425,000
Board of Trustees of Southern Illinois University
Carbondale
$275,000
Central States SER Jobs for Progress
Chicago
$575,000
Chicago Women in Trades
Chicago
$450,000
City Colleges of Chicago, Wilbur Wright College
Chicago
$300,000
Community Assistance Programs
Chicago
$300,000
Comprehensive Community Solutions Inc
Rockford
$300,000
Cunningham Children's Home of Urbana, Illinois
Urbana
$450,000
EDDR Foundation
Chicago
$400,000
Evanston Rebuilding Warehouse
Evanston
$575,000
Governors State University
University Park
$450,000
Greater West Town Community Development Project
Chicago
$600,000
Harold Washington College
Chicago
$475,000
HIRE360
Chicago
$400,000
Hope Center Foundation
Chicago
$500,000
Illinois Manufacturers' Association
Springfield
$500,000
Inspiration Corporation
Chicago
$550,000
Jane Addams Resource Corporation
Chicago
$200,000
Lester and Rosalie Anixter Center
Chicago
$500,000
Macon County (LWIA)
Decatur
$575,000
Management Training and Consulting Corp
Marion
$425,000
Manufacturing Renaissance
Chicago
$500,000
McHenry County College
Crystal Lake
$375,000
Metropolitan Family Services
Chicago
$625,000
Midwest Asian Health Association
Chicago
$500,000
National Able Network, Inc.
Chicago
$550,000
North Lawndale Employment Network
Chicago
$550,000
OAI, Inc.
Chicago
$600,000
Quad County Urban League
Aurora
$450,000
Revolution Workshop
Chicago
$600,000
Rincon Family Services
Chicago
$575,000
Rome's Joy Catering
Chicago
$425,000
South Suburban College
South Holland
$130,000
Southwestern Illinois College
Belleville
$400,000
Spero Family Services
Mt. Vernon
$600,000
St. Paul Church of God in Christ Community Development Ministries, Inc.
Chicago
$95,000
The Chicago Lighthouse for People Who are Blind or Visually Impaired
Chicago
$400,000
The City of Rockford
Rockford
$300,000
Township High School District 214
Arlington Heights
$450,000
Youth Job Center, Inc.
Evanston
$550,000
YWCA Metropolitan Chicago
Chicago
$400,000
YWCA Northwestern Illinois
Rockford
$575,000
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.