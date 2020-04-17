(WAND) - Governor JB Prizker announced on Friday that schools will remain closed for the rest of this school year.
Pritzker said he didn't come at this decision lightly. But it must be done as schools could be a place where this virus could spread.
The announcement came during the governor's daily press briefing at 2:30 p.m.
Pritzker reminded parents that students are not stuck at home, they are safe at home during this time.
In school learning was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now continue until at least the fall.
Administrators during this time are stepping up to help parents with at home learning, Pritzker said.
Pritizker advised that schools should be checking in with students everyday. Those check-ins are for support to the students, not an attendance call.
In an executive order from the governor, he will modify teaching certificates for future teachers in hopes that school districts are not effected and can hire new teachers as school starts back up in the fall.
The Illinois State Board of Education and Pritzker have identified and provided the flexibilty that school districts need to address the challenges of the pandemic. Illinois will get $569 million in federal funding for pre K-12 schools. The funding will help students get technology and internet access for learning. The money will also help assist schools with continuing to provide meals.
Each public school district will receive CARES Act funding proportional to the number of low-income students they serve. ISBE also will receive CARES Act dollars as the state education agency. State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala has committed to directing CARES Act resources toward tackling the digital divide in Illinois’ least-resourced districts, as part of a strategic effort that will continue beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release said.
Illinois has taken advantage of other federal waivers and opportunities to help schools meet the need of Illinois’ families.
Pritzker also said, any grades given during this pandemic should reflect the hard times we are going through. Those grades should only deliver feed back at this time.
During Pritzkers' announcement he wanted to thank all those involved with the closing of schools.
"To the teachers who don't get to say goodbye, my heart is with you. To the Special Education students who might be facing challenges, your creativity does not go unnoticed. Thank you to the administrators for coming up with the e-learning plans for your students," Pritzker said in part.
He said to the parents who are experiencing a world of emotions.. "we will get through this."
Lastly, Pritzker wanted to touch on the seniors who will not get to walk across the stages and celebrate the achievements with their classmates.
"To the graduates. I am sorry you have to miss graduation, proms and senior pranks. As your governor I am very, very proud of you and you will go on to do great things. You will learn from this and you will see when the world comes together to save lives. We will get to the other side of this and we will celebrate the before and the after. And you will be the ones guiding us forward with your creativity and care for others that will shape our futures," said Pritzker.
The Stay at Home Order is in effect in Illinois until April 30. Pritzker has not said yet whether he plans to extend that order.
Gov. Pritzker also announced Wi-fi Hotspot map to support Illinois students during the pandemic.
The hotspots will help students who don't have internet in their homes.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the life of every Illinois student but not equally,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “The transition to remote learning has accelerated our efforts to close the digital divide among Illinois students and families. This map is one way to level the playing field in the short-term and to increase access to the tools students and educators need to engage more deeply in remote education.”
Wi-fi hotspots are available at multiple locations around the state including local colleges and libraries.