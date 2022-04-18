CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity at the Shedd Aquarium to announce the state’s new tourism campaign, “Middle of Everything,” starring Illinois native, Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actress, and New York Times best-selling author, Jane Lynch.
Lynch is making her directorial debut with the campaign’s new TV ads.
The ads will run in 20 markets across Illinois and seven neighboring states and will be seen on cable nationwide.
“Middle of Everything” aims to highlight Illinois as a center of culture, food, history, architecture, nightlife, and natural wonders.
“We are thrilled to partner with Illinois’ own Jane Lynch, the perfect ambassador to promote our state, in this new tourism campaign,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This campaign is a significant next step to aid our state’s tourism recovery and positions Illinois for future growth and success that our entire state can rally around – helping our economy, boosting tax revenues, and putting people back to work. As tourists gear up for a busy summer travel season, we welcome visitors near and far to find themselves in the middle of everything that Illinois has to offer.”
In the “Middle of Everything,” Lynch stars as Illinois’ official tour guide highlighting attractions in Chicago, Springfield, Historic Route 66, and the Garden of the Gods in Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois.
Locations include the Route 66 Hall of Fame and Museum in Pontiac, Cozy Dog Drive In, in Springfield, the Grafton Sky Tour, the Art Institute, Shedd Aquarium and more.
“I loved every minute of working on this project promoting tourism in my home state and I’m so proud to finally see it come to life,” said Jane Lynch. “I am grateful for Gov. Pritzker’s enthusiasm and support for this new Illinois Tourism marketing campaign. We share the same passion for Illinois, its people, its culture, and the wonderful attractions across the state."
The $30.3 million campaign is an effort to accelerate the recovery of Illinois’ tourism and hospitality industry, which were both hit hard by the pandemic.
“Illinois is full of amazing attractions and unique destinations – from top cultural institutions and world-class architecture to outdoor adventures and historic sites. We can’t wait to share the wonders of Illinois with visitors from across the country and around the globe,” said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia. “Tourism is a key economic driver in Illinois and the ‘Middle of Everything’ campaign will help us welcome even more visitors to Illinois who will help support our distinctive small businesses, inviting hotels and world class restaurants around the state.”
“We have a beautiful state, with some of the best restaurants, hotels, and attractions in the State. I’m glad that Governor Pritzker is kicking off this campaign to tell that story,” said Sen. Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago). “I look forward to welcoming tourists from around the country to Wrigley Field and Lincoln Park this summer, and I know they’ll love it.”
“Investing in this captivating tourism campaign allows Illinois to compete in the regional, national and global marketplaces to entice travelers to visit our great state,” said Rep. Lamont J. Robinson, Chair of the House Tourism Committee (D-Chicago). “Tourists spend their dollars in every corner of our state, creating jobs with every excursion.”
“The launch of the Illinois Middle of Everything tourism campaign will spark a renewed enthusiasm to attract visitors to all four corners of Illinois while helping to sustain and restore jobs in the state’s hospitality, travel, and tourism industries,” said Dave Herrell, Chair of the Illinois Council of Convention & Visitor Bureaus (ICCVB) and president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities. “We are grateful to Governor Pritzker for his unwavering leadership and commitment to tourism and destinations throughout the state.”
“Illinois is home to world-class attractions, outdoor experiences, big-city adventure and small-town charm,” said House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch (D-Westchester). “We're thrilled to share all Illinois has to offer with visitors from near and far, which will help boost the tourism and hospitality industry while bringing revenue to Illinois businesses.”
"Illinois has so many gems, and that's why the General Assembly has made it a priority in our budgeting to tell that story,” said Illinois Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park).“I want to thank Governor Pritzker for his leadership in putting forward a tourism campaign that is sure to catch eyeballs around the country. Whether it is one of my favorites, the Frank Lloyd Wright Home, or Lake of Egypt, where my family enjoyed a wonderful spring break, the whole family is bound to make lasting memories.”
"So many people don't know about the beautiful scenery we have in Illinois, and this campaign is a great step forward in changing that,” said Sen. Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg). “Between all of our beautiful state parks, the vast Shawnee National Forest, and our amazing lakes and rivers, I look forward to welcoming adventurers from across the country to Southern Illinois."
The ads will start running this week.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.