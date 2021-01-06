ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has called for the immediate impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump from office after rioters breached the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.
The governor's statement had strong words after protesters supporting the president entered the U.S. Capitol, with some making their way into Congress chambers. A woman was shot and killed by law enforcement inside of the Capitol.
He said two weeks is too long for President Trump to stay in office.
"There is no doubt in my mind that his efforts to encourage a coup represent high treason to this democracy, our Constitution and all Americans," Pritzker said. "He poses a danger to our nation. He must be impeached and removed from office immediately. And every person in a position of public trust, elected or otherwise, who enabled the systematic dismantling of our democratic norms and failed to speak up or take action bears some responsibility for the culmination of four years of spreading bile."
Pritzker said the president was "praising the attackers" as "the heart of our democracy was under siege and blood was literally being spilled in our most sacred halls."
"There are real questions about what efforts the President made to protect our Congress or what obstructions he committed that has prevented the ending of the siege," Pritzker said.
He concluded by saying Wednesday's events are "the natural conclusion of Donald Trump’s efforts to unleash the forces of hate and divide our nation." He added it must end.
In a video posted to Twitter, President Trump called for his supporters to go home. The video continued to push baseless claims about election fraud. The video appears to have been removed.
Other tweets from the president called for people to remain peaceful.
