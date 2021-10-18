SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police Officials join the Warner family and other officials to unveil the Trooper Richard G. Warner Memorial Highway.
ISP officials were also joined by Governor JB Pritzker, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, Illinois State Senators John Connor, Meg Loughran Cappel and Mike Hastings, Illinois State Representatives Larry Walsh, Jr., Dagmara Avelar, Natalie Manley, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertine Tarrant and Will County Government League Executive Director Hugh O’Hara to honor fallen Illinois State Trooper Richard G. Warner.
The memorial sign, now located on Illinois State Route 53 in Lockport, Illinois.
According to ISP officials, Trooper Warner was a United States Naval Reservist who served during World War II prior to joining ISP in 1957. He was assigned to District 5 after graduating from Cadet Class 49. During his time in District 5, he was certified as a Juvenile Officer and served as a leader in the District.
In 1960, Warner received a special commendation from the United States Justice Department for locating foreign sailors who jumped from docked ships in the region and eight years later Warner received commendations for leading the District and arresting seven car thieves.
At the time of his death in the line of duty, Trooper Warner was a 12-year veteran of the Illinois State Police, and he was survived by his wife and four children.
“With the establishment of the Trooper Richard G. Warner Memorial Highway, everyone who drives through this region will know his name – a fitting honor for a man who was a cornerstone of his community,” said Governor Pritzker.
Pritzker continues “And in another commitment to those who live to serve as we head into the Illinois State Police Centennial: I’m announcing today that Illinois will honor every state trooper who has paid the ultimate price in the line of duty with an official highway sign designation by December 31, 2022. It’s another way we can uphold our promise to serve those who served us.”
“Today’s dedication is about Trooper Warner’s amazing legacy. His bravery, exemplary military service, and the ultimate sacrifice he made will never be forgotten,” said Lt. Governor Stratton. “I would also like to recognize the extraordinary dedication of all our state troopers, veterans, and their families. Illinois is forever grateful for their service and for keeping our state safe.”
“The Illinois State Police save countless lives by protecting the citizens of Illinois through rigorous law enforcement and patrolling of the roadways of our state. Every day, they brave ever-present danger to assist a stranded motorist, to investigate gun, drug and human trafficking, to stop public corruption, to bring closure to devastated families, to stop dangerous driving and dangerous individuals,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Trooper Warner is an example of the dedication of the Illinois State Police and it’s fitting that we remember his sacrifice today.”
The resolution to dedicate the roadway was sponsored by State Senators John Connor, Meg Loughran Cappel and Illinois State Representatives Lawrence Walsh, Jr., Natalie Manley, and Dagmara Avelar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.