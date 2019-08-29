ILLINOIS (WAND) – Gov. JB Pritzker is recovering Thursday after previously breaking his leg, his office said.
A spokesperson said the injury is a hairline fracture to his left femur, which happened “some time ago”. They said knee pain has been a problem for several weeks and became worse as Pritzker walked at public events and fairs in Illinois. It’s unclear what caused the injury to happen.
The governor is otherwise in good health standing, per his office, and the problem will not mean surgery.
"Governor Pritzker is in good spirits and will be receiving frequent daily updates from his staff and agency heads, and he will be fully engaged in conducting the business of the state," a press release said.
Doctor’s orders told Pritzker to rest for four to six weeks.