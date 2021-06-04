ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker's office has released guidelines for the state to fully reopen from the pandemic on June 11, 2021.
The state's final Phase 5 phase is set to activate on that date, the governor said, with a full reopening of all businesses and activities. It will mean businesses, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks and seated-spectator venues, among others, can operate at full capacity for the first time since the state of the pandemic.
A press release said the governor's office has seen the number of new positive COVID-19 cases steadily drop. Illinois recently reached a test positivity rate of below 2 percent and key hospitalization metrics have been dropping since early May 2021.
In addition, 67 percent of state residents at age 18 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.
“After a tremendously challenging year, Illinois has now reached a defining moment in our efforts to defeat COVID-19,” said Pritzker. “Thanks to the hard work of residents across the state, Illinois will soon resume life as we knew it before – returning to events, gatherings, and a fully reopened economy, with some of the safety guidelines we’ve adopted still in place. As we fully reopen, this administration remains laser focused on ensuring a strong recovery for our small businesses and communities. Our FY22 budget invests $1.5 billion in small business relief, tourism, job-creating capital projects and more and we look forward to getting these dollars to communities across our state as quickly as possible.”
New guidance allows fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks except where it is required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, including the guidance of local businesses and workplaces. Masking will continue to be recommended for unvaccinated people and will be required for everyone when they travel on public transportation and are in congregate settings, health care settings, schools, day cares and educational institutions pursuant to guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
More to come.
