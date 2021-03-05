ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has announced the Illinois eviction moratorium will be extended for another 30 days.
Since the moratorium was first issued in March of 2020, it has been repeatedly extended in 30-day intervals as the pandemic has continued. It was set to expire Saturday.
In November, the moratorium was changed to help protect landlords who have said tenants that can afford to pay have been refusing to.
The change limited moratorium coverage to renters who earned a maximum of $99,000 in annual income (or $198,000 as joint filers) in 2020.
Pritzker said Friday he will be taking a hard look at the assistance that could come from the federal government as COVID-19 relief legislation is considered. he said the state may consider adjusting the moratorium based on the amount of money provided to Illinois for renters and homeowners.
