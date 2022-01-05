ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker was in close contact with a state employee who tested positive for COVID-19 and will work remotely for the time being, officials said.
The move is "out of an abundance of caution." Experts recommend a person limits contact after exposure if possible. The governor is taking further precautions to prevent the spread of the virus as the Omicron variant spreads across Illinois.
He tested negative for COVID-19 as recently as Wednesday morning, per a press release. He is fully vaccinated and boosted.
Illinois is continuing to urge people to stay home when they're sick or after they've had close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
Pritzker plans to take meetings remotely through Sunday.
To find a nearby location to get a vaccine or a booster dose, click here. Testing locations can be found through this link, including details on the days and hours for free community-based testing sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.