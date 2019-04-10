Gov. J.B. Pritzker outlines his plan to replace Illinois' flat-rate income tax with a graduated structure with rates ranging from 4.75 percent to 7.95 percent, depending on income, at a state Capitol news conference on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Springfield. The Democrat says his plan would generate $3.4 billion in additional revenue, make the wealthy pay more, and would keep tax bills the same or make them lower for 97 percent of filers. Only six states have flat-rate income taxes. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)