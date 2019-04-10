SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- An amendment to the Illinois constitution that would allow for a graduated income tax cleared a senate committee Wednesday.
The constitution now forbids a graduated income tax rate, but the amendment would remove that provision. It would go before voters at least six months after clearing the legislature.
Advocates for Governor JB Pritzker’s graduated income tax proposal argue that, under the current flat tax, poor families pay a greater portion of their incomes in taxes than wealthy families.
“The proposal we’ve put forward does solve the budget crisis, will have 97 percent of taxpayers paying the same or less and only three percent paying more,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes.
Opponents, though, argue the proposal could negatively impact a variety of people and businesses.
“There’s been a lot of talk about billionaires,” said Mark Denzler of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. “Let’s talk about who this proposal really impacts: small and medium businesses across Illinois.”