CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Park District reported finding graffiti as part of a rise in recent vandalism at city parks.
In one instance, graffiti was found on a portable toilet that was seen on its side. In another, officials found a water fountain covered in graffiti.
The vandalism increase has happened in the last several weeks from May 20, park district officials said.
"We LOVE that more people are enjoying our parks now the weather is warming up," a Facebook statement said. "However, it saddens us to see how our community has been treating them. The more we have to fix the existing features in our parks, the less new fun additions we can include in our future plans."
The public is reminded to be mindful and respectful when exploring Champaign parks.
