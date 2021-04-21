(WAND) - Rural volunteer fire departments can claims grants of up to $10,000 in an Illinois Department of Natural Resources program.
Grants are available through through the Illinois DNR's Volunteer Fire Assistance Program. The grants cover 50 percent of costs of programs and equipment. This includes breathing equipment, protective clothing, training, dry hydrant installation, communication equipment, ATVs and more.
Grants will only be given to departments that serve areas with a population of under 10,000 people and can't be used for EMS, HazMat or crash rescue programs.
Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.