PANA, Ill. (WAND) — Fire gutted a Christian County business in May 2022. Now the company operating the business is breaking ground on a new multi-million dollar facility.
Great Western Products lost its building in Assumption. Since then they have been operating out of a temporary location. They will now construct a 100,000 square foot plant in the Pana Industrial Park.
Great Western will produce food grade oils at their new plant. Thirty employees will be on the payroll when it opens with the possibility of 20 to 30 additional employees being added in the future. The plant is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.
