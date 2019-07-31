HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) – Harristown Boulevard is expected to reopen just after the start of August following a road work project.
The road has been closed just west of U.S. 36 since June for a culvert replacement. It’s expected to be back open Aug. 2, with remaining work possibly requiring some lane closures.
Drivers are asked to expect delays in the area and allow extra time for trips. Alternate routes should be used to avoid the work area when possible.
“Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment,” an Illinois Department of Transportation press release said.
Construction project updates are available on the Getting Around Illinois traveler information map or on Twitter by visiting @IDOTDistrict7.