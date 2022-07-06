Mayor Deverell assures the village has an agreement with Decatur to draw from its water supply in times of emergency, which is what Harristown is currently doing while their plant is down.
Residents are being asked to conserve water due to the price Harristown must pay in order to use Decatur's water.
To keep the cost down, they are asking residents to take any opportunity they can to conserve if at all possible.
The Mayor said Harristown will likely utilize Decatur's water supply until at least July 20th as a new water management facility operated by the United Regional Water Cooperative will open.
Harristown's current water facility will be decommissioned once the new facility opens.
