DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department's HAZMAT team was called out for a leak at Home City Ice in Decatur Monday night.
DFD responded to 2304 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 5:30 p.m.
The first unit on scene arrived to discover a vapor leaking from a vent on the building. The Battalion Chief called for a DFD HAZMAT team, and they were assembled while crews on scene confirmed that the product leaking from the facility was anhydrous ammonia and that all employees had evacuated.
Two businesses in the evacuation area were notified to close all doors to their facilities and stay inside.
A hose stream was applied to vapors that were venting from the facility to keep the product from drifting to nearby exposures.
HAZMAT team members entered the facility in chemical protective clothing and closed valves to the anhydrous ammonia tank to stop the leak.
A service technician for the company arrived on scene to confirm that the leak was mitigated.
The effected businesses were told it was safe to reopen their doors at 11:30 p.m.
