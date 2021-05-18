SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield has seen three inches of rain over the last 48 hours.
That rain has also increased the amount of water in Lake Springfield, leading to more water coming out of the Spaulding Dam.
"We've got a lot of in flow coming into Lake Springfield, and as a result, the dam may release water to keep it within a certain pool elevation. In doing so, they are opening a certain amount of gates of the dam to release water into Sugar Creek down stream of the dam," said Darrin Hansing, a service hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
Last night the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the area around the Spaulding Dam. They said they did so because the flood gates were lowered at the dam.
"When they lower a certain amount of gate of the dam, we have preset criteria where we inform the public that they are doing releases," Hansing said.
City, Water, Light and Power (CWLP) said the flood gates were lowered seven feet out of the available 40 feet they can be lowered.
However, Hansing said there is little risk of flooding.
"People along Sugar Creek that may be down there should be keeping aware of the current levels there. It is possible that Spaulding Dam may again increase their flows depending on how much rain they get over the next 24 to 48 hours. So it's important for people to stay informed and just be aware of their surroundings," he said.
CWLP also reported that Lake Springfield is half a foot higher than the 560 foot capacity as of Tuesday afternoon.
