CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) — Heritage Behavioral Health Center cut the ribbon on a new building in Clinton on Friday morning to meet the need.
Since 2017, Heritage Behavioral Health Center has provided mental health and substance abuse services in Clinton. On Friday, the agency cut the ribbon on a new building in the city to meet the demand for needed services.
"We've seen our needs grow within the community. We wanted and knew we needed to continue to meet those needs," said Mary Garrison, CEO and President of Heritage Behavioral Health Center.
According to the World Health Organization, the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a 25% increase in the prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide. Garrison said Heritage had seen an increase in people needing mental health and substance abuse services.
"Our commitment to servicing the Clinton community continues to be strong and we are thrilled to be expanding our services not only to increase what we currently offer but to expand and provide both substance use and mental health group services."
As needs have increased, Heritage Behavioral Health Center has risen to meet those needs. The staff in Clinton have now outgrown their Clinton Plaza Location and are looking forward to the new space on Sunrise Court.
"We've been ramping up with how many people we are seeing and it shows the need that we have," said Cory Baxter, Director of DeWitt County Clinical Services.
The agency said it plans to offer different group therapy services, which it wasn't able to do before. Heritage will operate in the Clinton Plaza location until the end of November.
