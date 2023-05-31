SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Southern Illinois University Survivor Recovery Center fills a need in the community by providing psychiatric care and therapy to survivors of violence.
There are only 44 of these types of centers in the country, and only five in Illinois.
The Recovery Center serves anyone in Sangamon County over the age of 5 who has survived one of the crimes below in the past 3 years:
- domestic violence (physical, emotional, financial)
- sexual assault and other physical assaults
- gang related or other community violence
- human or labor trafficking
- kidnapping, stalking or harassment
- robbery, mugging, or burglary
- criminal motor vehicle accident (hit and run or DUI)
- hate crime
- loss of loved one to homicide
Several licensed social workers are at the center to help people process these crimes and learn to cope.
"I think having a service like this available in Springfield is incredibly important because we learn more and more, unfortunately, every day that significant traumas happen in all kinds of neighborhoods and all kinds of places," said Jeanné Hansen, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and the Clinical Director of the Survivor Recovery Center.
The center works closely with the Springfield Police Department, who offers referrals to those who encounter or witness acts of violence. Referrals are not necessary to utilize the services however.
Employees at the center focus on keeping the work they do as accessible as possible. Case workers partner with clients to help them access affordable housing, childcare, and anything else that may stop them from attending therapy sessions.
"We're able to meet people wherever, we've met them at the Lincoln Library," said Hansen. "If it's safe, we've met them in their homes, we've met them in parks and so all of those are things that make it easier for a number of reasons for people to be able to access our services."
The Survivor Recovery Center is funded by the Illinois criminal Justice Authority. Anyone with questions about the Center, or anyone who wants to make an appointment can call (217) 545-7815.
