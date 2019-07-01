DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man who led police on a high-speed chase in 2018 is headed to prison.
Danville police stopped a car Thomas Kindred was driving on Aug. 21, 2018. After the traffic stop began at 2:12 a.m., Kindred sped off and a chase that moved across Danville began. His car was eventually forced to stop and he fled on foot before his arrest.
Investigators found a loaded .357 revolver under the driver’s seat in the car.
Kindred claimed in court that he fled under duress because passenger Jamario Webb, who is now dead, pointed the gun at him. Prosecutors say his account did not match video evidence from an officer’s dashboard camera.
He will serve 7 years in prison after his Monday sentencing hearing. The sentence came after his May 1 conviction for charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
When he is released, Kindred is required to serve one year of mandatory supervised release.
