DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - High winds were in full swing Wednesday in central Illinois.
Nick Miller with Sky's the Limit Tree Service said he didn't get a lot of calls, but he still had enough calls to keep him and his men busy the day before Thanksgiving.
"We got probably like 10 to 15," said Miller.
However, he said it was difficult to try and reach all the homes due to the wind itself.
"It's too hazardous right now and just too dangerous for anyone to be working," he said.
Miller said crews did manage to remove any tree damage that was of immediate safety concern.
He said they won't be finishing today but will on Monday.