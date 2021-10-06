CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - La Casa Cultural Latina is helping Latinx University of Illinois students and other community members feel at home.
La Casa is a home away from home. Just the name "La Casa" means "the home" in Spanish. Since its founding in 1974, La Casa Cultural Latina at the University of Illinois has demonstrated a commitment to Latinx students and the campus community, as well as local and global communities.
"As a Latino student, in a predominantly white institution, La Casa, means so much to me." Emily Manzo, a senior, told WAND News.
She said it is her safe space.
"Finding that community with La Casa, that was like, it's like the biggest part of my support system on campus," she said.
The center offers home-like amenities like a kitchen, nap rooms, and a revolving door of Hispanic students to feel a sense of community.
"Students come and do homework, take naps, we have a nap room upstairs, meet some friends, and just join into the great programs, we always have something going on." Assistant Director Stephanie Cardoza-Cruz said.
The center also tries to give back to Latinx families in the community through countless programs. Assistant Director Julio Velasco told WAND News about several programs. One of those is a partnership with grade school Latinx students in the community.
"We have ways to get them involved and prepared for college, but also just pointing out that there are people in their shoes, and there are people that look like them and have had similar experiences, and are in college," Velasco said.
La Casa has another program dealing with recently migrated students or those students who may have family members who have recently migrated as well.
"They come in on the summers here on Fridays and kind of just get a little bit of an experience of what this could mean for them," Cardoza-Cruz says.
La Casa also has a program helping students for the world outside of college.
"We also do a great job of preparing our students for the future," said Cardoza-Cruz. "We have a great alumni network with the Latino, Latina Alumni Association, that also integrates our students with life after college."
La Casa does outreach community events with Urbana high schools to get Latinx community members involved at the U of I before they ever step foot on campus.
"When I come in I just want to always make sure that the students feel that they are truly welcome here." said Cardoza-Cruz.
La Casa has several events throughout the year for all community members. Their next event is on Nov. 1, 2021 to celebrate Day of the Dead. Head to their website to stay up to date on their latest events.
Community members are welcome to use the La Casa space! If community organizations are interested in reserving the spaces, they can do so at this link: https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/2140216020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.