SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Bishop Paprocki said Holy Communion will return this weekend at local churches, in a step toward communities returning to church.
Beginning on Saturday and Sunday Holy Communion will take place as follows:
- Saturday, 4-6 p.m. at St. James
- Sunday, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick
Those wishing to attend will be asked to limit to nine people for a 10 minute prayer slot. Appointments must be made by calling Jody at 217-428-7733, Thursday and Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to sign up.
If the times don't fill, there will be a sign-up sheet at the entrance of St. Patrick Church on Saturday between 11 a.m. and noon.
The distribution of Holy Communion will be a very short rite, comprised of a brief reading of scripture, the Lord’s Prayer and the invitation, "Behold the Lamb of God." It will conclude with a blessing. After the dismissal, the faithful must return to their vehicles, as prayer will not be allowed in the church during these hours due to the potential for larger crowds than allowed at this time.
The Archdioceses of Chicago released their plans on Wednesday of how they will begin reopen in phases. The plan has also been praised by Governor JB Pritzker.
The diocese released details that community members should follow to receive Holy Communion:
- Church entry and exit points:
- St James: enter through the Webster Street doors (or North door if accessibility is an issue). Exit through the Clay Street door (or North door)
- St. Patrick: enter and exit through the west (elevator) door
- What is needed from those who wish to make use of this opportunity to receive our Lord in Holy Communion:
- Patience and courtesy. Please, follow the directions of the usher.
- Social distancing must be practiced while waiting for the opportunity to receive Holy Communion.
- I will wear a mask during this time. Those wishing to receive Holy Communion are asked to do so as well, removing the mask only for the reception of the Blessed Sacrament. Communion in gloved hands is not allowed
- There is no obligation to receive Holy Communion at this time, and there is no penalty of sin for those who choose not to do so.
- If you are of vulnerable age or health, please stay home. If you feel ill, please stay home.
