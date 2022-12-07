CHAMPAIGN, ILL: The death of one homeless community member due to overdosing is prompting homeless advocates to emphasize how to better help this community in Champaign.
Warren Charter, the President and Founder of the Street Outreach Movement, told WAND News, there are better ways to help the homeless community. The Street Outreach Movement focuses on advocating for the homeless community in Champaign by gearing their resources to better assist those who need them most.
Charter says it's a nice gesture to want to hand money directly to those asking for them on city streets, however, Charter says there are more effective ways to help the homeless. He mentions, "When we give them the dollar, we feel good about giving them the dollar but that could be going towards something that will harm them later on." Charter says giving that dollar directly to an organization that focuses on helping the homeless is a better way to help.
"If you really want to give them money and feel good about helping these guys out, give it to an agency, give it to someone who is actually working with the people on the street because those are the ones that are actually needing the dollars and they come out short." Charter says.
Some places to donate in Champaign are linked below.
Housing Authority of Champaign County
Emergency Shelters, Warming/Cooling Centers, Soup Kitchens
