TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - The Tuscola school community was surprised Tuesday morning when a horse appeared at the middle school's front lawn!
The animal made an appearance at East Prairie Middle School, located at 409 S. Prairie St., and was caught on camera!
In a Facebook post, the district said the horse has been reunited safely with its owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.