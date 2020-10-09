DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local hospital donated COVID-19 masks to Decatur-area firefighters Friday.
The gift came from HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, according to the Decatur Firefighters Local 505 Facebook page. Over 100 masks were donated.
"The health and safety of our community and our members is a top priority and we couldn’t do it without you," firefighters said in the post.
