SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Members of a central Illinois hospital's staff delivered valentines to nursing home residents.
HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital's mission team had declared 2020 as the year of service. Each month, one of the hospital's departments is picked to complete a "mission possible" that encompasses the mission and core values of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis.
The financial services staff had February's task, and members decided to bring valentines to people living in Shelbyville nursing homes.
Their efforts brought joy and smiles to the people they visited.