DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Residents across central Illinois have noticed somethign in the air. Many are questioning the thick blanket of smoky haze covering parts of the state.
"My wife asked me 'did it look foggy', and I said 'yeah. It's been looking like that all day,'" said one Decatur resident.
The bed of haze was caused by Canadian wildfires, over 1,600 miles away. WAND Chief meteorologist, Jim Kosek, said Quebec and Ontario wildfires are traveling through a northeast wind. This is leading the haze towards Illinois.
"It's all the Canadian wildfires. This is about the fourth round that we've had from the late spring into summer now. This by far is the worse that we've seen," said Kosek.
According to the governmental air quality tracker, parts of Central Illinois' air quality index sits at a high 213. This falls under purple territory of "very unhealthy" conditions for everyone. An air quality alert issued by Illinois EPA will remain in affect till Wednesday.
Dr. Andrew Zasada, physician at OSF Healthcare, told WAND people should limit their time outside and wear a mask. Especially for sensitive groups with respiratory illnesses.
"The particular matter in the air makes your disease worse, makes it harder for you to breathe. And can cause a serious problem. It can cause an acute asthma attack or it can worsen your COPD and make you short of breath," said Dr. Zasada.
Parts of Chicago are seeing even worse conditions. With their air quality index sitting at 241. Some areas further north are getting stronger impacts from Canadian wildfires.
"My daughter lives in Minnesota and she says they're having terrible problems with the smoke cause they're closer to Canada," said anotjer Decatur resident.
You can stay up to date with your area's air quality here.
