(WAND) - It was a wild night inside an Alabama animal shelter thanks to one very naughty Husky dog.
Employees were greeted by a very cute, but very guilty looking Husky dog inside their front door when they arrived to work Monday.
The Colbert County Animal Shelter in Tuscumbia, Alabama posted the unbelievable pictures to Facebook.
"We will have a slight delay this morning due to a Husky throwing a party last night in the lobby. Front desk computer is destroyed along with files and paperwork. He somehow let 2 dogs out in the back also. So we have a big mess to clean up."
The responsible canine is named Titan. "He is such a sweet dog, unless you are paper products," the shelter posted.
