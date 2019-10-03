(WAND) - Hy-Vee is releasing more information about a data breach that affected payment card data.
As WAND-TV previously reported, the company first noticed unauthorized activity on its payment processing systems on July 29. It enlisted the help of cybersecurity firms in an investigation, which involved the notification of federal law enforcement and payment card networks.
A Hy-Vee statement explained what it believes happened:
"The investigation identified the operation of malware designed to access payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale (“POS”) devices at certain Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants (which include our Hy-Vee Market Grilles, Hy-Vee Market Grille Expresses and the Wahlburgers locations that Hy-Vee owns and operates, as well as the cafeteria at Hy-Vee’s West Des Moines corporate office). The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has the cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from a payment card as it was being routed through the POS device. However, for some locations, the malware was not present on all POS devices at the location, and it appears that the malware did not copy data from all of the payment cards used during the period that it was present on a given POS device. There is no indication that other customer information was accessed.
The specific timeframes when data from cards used at these locations involved may have been accessed vary by location over the general timeframe beginning December 14, 2018, to July 29, 2019, for fuel pumps and beginning January 15, 2019, to July 29, 2019, for restaurants and drive-thru coffee shops. There are six locations where access to card data may have started as early as November 9, 2018, and one location where access to card data may have continued through August 2, 2019."
Specific locations and time frames involved can be found at this link, which also explains what additional steps customers affected can take. Hy-Vee said it will contact people it can identify as having used a card during the breach time periods via letter or email.
Transactions at front-end checkout lanes, inside convenient stores, pharmacies, customer service counters, wine and spirits locations, floral departments, clinics and other food service areas utilizing point-to-point encryption technology, along with transactions processed through Aisles Online, were not involved in the breach, Hy-Vee said.
Hy-Vee said the malware has been removed and greater security measures have been implemented. The statement added:
"We continue to work with cybersecurity experts to evaluate additional ways to enhance the security of payment card data. In addition, we continue to support law enforcement’s investigation and are working with the payment card networks so that the banks that issue payment cards can be made aware and initiate heightened monitoring.
It is always advisable for customers to review their payment card statements for any unauthorized activity. Customers should immediately report any unauthorized charges to their card issuer because payment card rules generally provide that cardholders are not responsible for unauthorized charges reported in a timely manner. The phone number to call is usually on the back of the payment card."