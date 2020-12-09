ILLINOIS (WAND) - Hy-Vee has announced it is set to start offering rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at multiple Illinois locations.
A total of 47 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations nationally will offer the testing in an outdoor, drive-thru process. In the test, a trained Hy-Vee pharmacy employee will process the test payment and perform a nasal swab test. Testing has an expected duration of less than two minutes.
Hy-Vee said results should be same-day and one to two hours after each test. Results will be sent via email.
The testing has a cost, but it varies by site. At this time, the company said it is only taking payment by credit or debit card at each testing site. Payment receipts can be submitted to a customer's insurance.
Patients must register beforehand by clicking here to schedule a location and time. They will get a test voucher number to bring to the appointment. Patients will be able to see the cost during the registration process.
The only people eligible for these tests at this time include those who are symptomatic with COVID-19 and those who are asymptomatic with a known or reported exposure in the last 14 days. People who are asymptomatic and do not have a known exposure in the last 14 days are not eligible at this time, the company said.
Children at age six or older who are registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian can be tested with the rapid antigen test.
Each location will have a testing window of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each weekday.
A central Illinois location offering this testing is in Springfield. Springfield Hy-Vee can be found at 2115 S. MacArthur Blvd., and testing there begins on Monday, Dec. 21.
The full list of Illinois sites offering this testing is attached to this story in a PDF document.
Hy-Vee was already offering a free COVID-19 lab test at more than 180 pharmacy locations in coordination with eTrueNorth. Results from this type of test usually come back in three to five business days.
