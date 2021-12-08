COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Lanes of I-57 traffic are blocked after a crash involving two semi-trucks in southern Coles County.
Troopers said the crash is located near mile post 181. Both northbound and southbound lanes from I-57 were blocked before 5 p.m. Wednesday due to debris from the crash.
The crash only involved property damage, state police added.
Authorities are working to set up a diversion and clear the road as soon as possible. Drivers should seek an alternate route for now.
